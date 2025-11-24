Chief adviser seeks Commonwealth support for upcoming general election

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday sought the Commonwealth's full support for holding the upcoming general election, scheduled for the first half of February next.

"We need your support in our democratic transition as well as in the upcoming general election," the Chief Adviser said during a meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the state guest house Jamuna here.

He thanked the Secretary-General for her strong interest in Bangladesh's forthcoming election process.