Chief adviser seeks Commonwealth support for upcoming general election
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday sought the Commonwealth's full support for holding the upcoming general election, scheduled for the first half of February next.
"We need your support in our democratic transition as well as in the upcoming general election," the Chief Adviser said during a meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the state guest house Jamuna here.
He thanked the Secretary-General for her strong interest in Bangladesh's forthcoming election process.
Professor Yunus reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to holding a free, fair, credible, and festive election.
In response, the Secretary-General assured the Chief Adviser of the Commonwealth's full support for Bangladesh's election and the post-election transition.
"There are vast resources within the Commonwealth-56 countries, including members of the G7 and G20"- that Bangladesh could draw on to strengthen one another," she said.
The Secretary-General added that she had held meetings with a wide range of stakeholders, including the Chief Justice, the Law Adviser, Foreign Affairs Adviser and the Chief Election Commissioner, noting, "I'm very hopeful about the future of the country."
She also confirmed that the Commonwealth is preparing to deploy several observer teams ahead of the elections.
The two leaders also discussed youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, creating more social businesses and advancing the three-zero vision aimed at reducing unemployment, carbon emissions, and inequality.