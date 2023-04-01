Bangladesh people seek democracy rather than descending into authoritarian rule: US Congress

On the occasion of Bangladesh’s 52nd anniversary of independence, the United States Congress introduced a resolution on 29 March-- saying Bangladesh has successfully maintained a moderate Muslim society and curbed extremism in the country, and its people have sought to maintain support for democracy and rule of law rather than descending into authoritarian rule.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced the resolution at the congress as the co-chair of the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus.

The resolution also commends Bangladesh and its remarkable socioeconomic progress under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Joe Wilson Sr. (born 31 July 1947) has been serving as the US representative for South Carolina's 2nd congressional district since 2001.

He earlier served as the South Carolina state senator from the 23rd district from 1985 to 2001.

While placing the resolution, Congressman Wilson recalled that 51 years ago on 4 April 1972, the United States recognised Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.

During the nine-month-long Bangladesh Liberation War, members of the Pakistan Armed Forces and pro-Pakistani militias killed hundreds of thousands of people and injured many more, the resolution said.