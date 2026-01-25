Journalist Mark Tully passes away

Mark Tully served for a long time as the head of the BBC’s India bureau from the 1960s onward. After retiring from the BBC, he remained active in journalism as a freelance journalist.

While working for the BBC in India, Mark Tully stood by the people of Bangladesh in 1971. At the time, he was the BBC’s South Asia correspondent. He travelled to border refugee camps and various districts, sending back reports that portrayed the true plight of the Bengalis and covered the war.

The reports filed by Mark Tully played a role in mobilising international public opinion in favour of Bangladesh. In recognition of this, the government of Bangladesh conferred on him the Muktijuddho Maitree Sammanona.