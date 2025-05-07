Push-in from India is inappropriate: Khalilur
National Security Adviser and Chief Adviser’s High Representative for Rohingya affairs Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh is trying to contact Indian authorities over reported push-in.
“Such push-in from India is not appropriate process. We have already been trying to contact Indian government,” Khalilur Rahman said in response to a question from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.
When asked about the push-in of citizens from India at the Khagrachhari and Kurigram district borders, Khalilur Rahman said, “We are monitoring each case separately. Our decision is that if someone is a citizen of our country, and if it is proven, then we will accept them. However, it has to be through formal channels. Pushing them in this way is not the right process."
When asked whether there has been contact with India regarding this, the National Security Advisor said, "We are trying to contact the Indian government regarding this."
When asked whether the foreign secretary is being changed, Khalilur Rahman said, “You will know if something like this happens.”
It can be noted that there were reports of 66 Indian citizens being pushed in through the Matiranga and Panchhari borders of Khagrachhari district and another 36 Rohingyas being pushed in through the Kurigram border today.