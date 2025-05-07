Push-in from India is inappropriate: Khalilur

When asked about the push-in of citizens from India at the Khagrachhari and Kurigram district borders, Khalilur Rahman said, “We are monitoring each case separately. Our decision is that if someone is a citizen of our country, and if it is proven, then we will accept them. However, it has to be through formal channels. Pushing them in this way is not the right process."

When asked whether there has been contact with India regarding this, the National Security Advisor said, "We are trying to contact the Indian government regarding this."