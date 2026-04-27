Robbers posing as driver, passengers kill customs official, 5 arrested: RAB

Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of customs official Bullet Bairagi (35), according to Rapid Action Battalion, which said the victim was murdered by a robbery gang.

Briefing reporters at a press conference in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Monday, RAB Director of Law and Media Wing MZM Ehtesham Chowdhury said the arrested individuals are active members of an organised criminal group.

They reportedly disguised themselves as drivers and passengers, operated in different areas of Cumilla, and targeted inter-district travellers by picking them up in CNG-run auto-rickshaws before attacking them with sharp weapons and robbing them.