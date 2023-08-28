Netrakona Medical College: Course ends without practical classes 

Netrakona Medical College was launched in 2019 with 50 students. However, even after four and a half years since its establishment, the college has not yet secured a permanent campus location. The absence of dedicated academic buildings and laboratories is another pressing issue.

Educational activities are currently being conducted within some rooms at the Netrakona Modern Sadar Hospital. Despite the challenges posed by inadequate accommodation and classrooms, the students have adapted and continued their studies.

Nonetheless, a growing source of frustration among the students stems from the shortage of clinical classes and subject-specific teachers. Currently in their fourth phase of education, these students are set to become intern doctors within a year.

However, the lack of opportunities for practical education in specialised medical fields such as cardiology, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), as well as orthopedic surgery, has become a significant concern. The lack in clinical classes poses a considerable challenge.

Persons associated with medical education express concern that unless the ongoing teacher shortage is promptly addressed, the five-year educational program may culminate with significant gaps in knowledge across various subjects.

Rafiqul Islam, an Assistant Professor in the ortho-surgery department, pointed out that a substantial 80 per cent of medical education consists of practical classes. It is imperative that students are provided with the opportunity to engage in clinical classes under the guidance of skilled doctors in dedicated hospital wards, or the deficiency in their education will persist.