Settle 1971 issues to move forward bilateral relations, Dr Yunus tells Pak PM

Sharif said the 1974 tripartite agreement involving Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India settled things, "but if there are other outstanding issues," he would be happy to look at them.

Prof Yunus said it would be nice to resolve things "once and for all for the future generations."

They agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations.

The two leaders also expressed their desire to extend cooperation in new areas like sugar industry and dengue management, according to a message received in Dhaka.