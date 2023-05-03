HC for including Bangabandhu’s speech against corruption in syllabus

The High Court has issued a rule to know why Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s speeches against corruption will not be ordered to include in the syllabuses of educational institutions and training centres, BSS reports.

A high court division bench comprising justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury issued the rule on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, education ministry, director-general of archives and public library department have been asked to submit the speeches (including audio-video) of Bangabandhu to court within a month.