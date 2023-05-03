HC for including Bangabandhu’s speech against corruption in syllabus

The High Court has issued a rule to know why Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s speeches against corruption will not be ordered to include in the syllabuses of educational institutions and training centres, BSS reports.
A high court division bench comprising justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury issued the rule on Tuesday.
Simultaneously, education ministry, director-general of archives and public library department have been asked to submit the speeches (including audio-video) of Bangabandhu to court within a month.
Defendants including cabinet secretary, education secretary, director-general of Department of Archives and Library have been asked to respond to the rule.
At the same time, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik, anti-corruption commission (ACC) lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan and Rajuk’s lawyer Imam Hasan appeared in the court.
The court has set 4 June for next order.
The High court asked the ACC chairman to ensure that the investigating officers should keep the spirit of Bangabandhu’s anti-corruption speeches in mind during investigation, deputy attorney general told the media.