Govt to take all necessary steps to repatriate Sheikh Hasina: Adviser

When a journalist asked about the government's stance on bringing Sheikh Hasina back, the adviser said, "We received the news only five minutes ago. Of course, we will take necessary actions. The court has given a one-month deadline, and we will do whatever is necessary to repatriate her within this time frame."

Regarding the process of repatriation, Md Touhid Hossain said, "The mode of repatriation is not important here. What is important is that the court has ordered her arrest. The warrant was not directed at me, but to the police. However, since Sheikh Hasina is not in the country, the police will not be able to execute the order. When it is passed to us, it will be taken care of."