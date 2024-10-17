Govt to take all necessary steps to repatriate Sheikh Hasina: Adviser
The interim government will take all necessary measures to repatriate former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said Md Touhid Hossain, the foreign affairs adviser.
He made the statement while speaking to the media at the ministry on Thursday afternoon, hours after the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina.
When a journalist asked about the government's stance on bringing Sheikh Hasina back, the adviser said, "We received the news only five minutes ago. Of course, we will take necessary actions. The court has given a one-month deadline, and we will do whatever is necessary to repatriate her within this time frame."
Regarding the process of repatriation, Md Touhid Hossain said, "The mode of repatriation is not important here. What is important is that the court has ordered her arrest. The warrant was not directed at me, but to the police. However, since Sheikh Hasina is not in the country, the police will not be able to execute the order. When it is passed to us, it will be taken care of."
Another journalist asked about Sheikh Hasina's current status in India, the adviser said they just received the information (warrant) and were awaiting further updates. "We will be able to share once we get the details," he added.
The International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with warrants for 44 others, including Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
The warrants were issued on Thursday following two separate pleas. The tribunal's trial for the killings during the student-led mass uprising began Thursday morning.
Chief prosecutor of the tribunal, lawyer Mohammad Tajul Islam, commented on the widespread nature of these crimes across Bangladesh.
He stated, "I appealed to the court that if the accused individuals, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct a thorough investigation. General people, even family members of the deceased, do not dare to speak out due to fear. In the interest of a fair investigation, we requested the issuance of arrest warrants."