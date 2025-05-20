Nusraat Faria gets bail
A Dhaka court has granted bail to actress Nusraat Faria who was arrested in an attempt to murder case.
The judge of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court pronounced the order Tuesday morning, Nusraat’s lawyer Mohammad Iftekhar Hossain told Prothom Alo.
Earlier, the court ordered to send Nusraat to jail after holding a hearing on the bail plea.
During the hearing, Nusraat’s lawyer told the court that the actress was not even in the country when the incident she has been accused of took place.
Stating that there are documents of this, the lawyer said Nusraat Faria returned to the country after completing her work abroad on 14 August last year.
He then produced her passport and visa documents before the court.
Nusraat Faria was arrested Sunday by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. She was arrested at the airport’s immigration check point while trying to travel to Thailand.
There was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in a case filed with Bhatara police station. She was an accused in the attempted murder case from the time of the July mass uprising.
A source from Bhatara police station stated that the actress was taken to that police station following her arrest. However, instead of keeping her in custody there she was later transferred to DB headquarters.
The case documents say a certain Enamul Haque, 35, sustained bullet wounds during the mass uprising in the capital’s Bhatara area on 19 July. He filed the case against 283 at the CMM court on 3 May. Nusrat Faria is one of the accused in the case.