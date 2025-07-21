What we know so far about the Uttara aircraft crash
Different details about the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in front of a building of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara are coming to light. Information is still coming in now.
Prothom Alo is collecting information from official sources such as the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fire Service, hospital authorities, and so on.
In addition to that, Prothom Alo correspondents are sending updates from the crash site and the hospital, while photojournalists are capturing images from the scene.
What Prothom Alo has learned so far about the incident-
a. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft took off at 1:06pm today, Monday. It was a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft of FT-7 BGI model. Notably, it’s a training fighter jet manufactured in China. The Fire Service reported that the aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College at 1:18pm.
b. Eyewitnesses said the plane crashed in front of a two-storey building of Milestone School, which is used for classes. Mahim Hasan Siam, a class-twelve student and eyewitness, told Prothom Alo that the building is named ‘Project-2’ and contains a total of 16 classrooms and four teachers’ rooms across both floors.
Classes of primary-level students from class 1 to class 5 were held in this building. The plane crashed in front of the classrooms used by class 3 and class 4 students. Students also said that after regular school hours, students from class 6 to class 8 attended tuition classes in the building.
c. Brigadier General Mohammad Zahed Kamal, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, visited the crash site around 4:45pm and stated that 19 people had been confirmed dead, and at least 50 others were injured.
d. At 5:00pm, ISPR reported 18 fatalities and 164 injuries. Later, ISPR confirmed that the pilot of the aircraft has also died, raising the total death toll to 19.
e. Following the crash, many parents and relatives gathered at the college campus, searching desperately for their children. Lucky Akter, a parent present at the scene around 3:00pm, told Prothom Alo that she managed to find her elder child but had not yet located her younger one.
f. Burn victims were rushed in rounds to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. According to ISPR, 70 patients were taken there for treatment. Physicians reported, many of them were in critical condition.
g. The pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Md Tawkir Islam, has died. A source confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.
h. An emergency hotline has been activated at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery- 01949043697. The Milestone School authorities have appealed for blood donations. This was announced on loudspeakers at the crash site.
i. A special Metro Rail coach has been reserved for transporting the injured. It is the coach just after the one designated for women.
j. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the deaths and injuries caused by the aircraft crash. Chief adviser’s press wing announced that a one-day national mourning has been declared on Tuesday in this incident.
k. Leaders from various political parties and organisations including BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and NCP Convenor Md Nahid Islam have expressed their condolences over the loss of lives and injuries.
l. The chief adviser’s press wing has released a list of emergency contact numbers for locating missing schoolchildren:
Military Rescue Brigade: 01769024202
CMH Burn Unit: 01769016019
CMH Emergency: 01769013311
Milestone School Admin Officer: 01814774132
Vice Principal: 01771111766
National Emergency Service: 999 (which will connect to burn units through the police emergency cell).