Writ filed challenging legality of power deal with Adani

Terming the deal unequable, unfair and opposite to the interest of the country, the petitioner pleaded for modifying the agreement on the basis of equity and fairness.

The petition also pleaded for cancelling the deal if Adani Group declines to modify the agreement.

The petitioner sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) chairman and the secretary of the Ministry of Energy, asking them to review or cancel the deal with Adani Group in three days. As the notice went unheard, the petitioner filed the writ with the High Court.