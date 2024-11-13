Writ filed challenging legality of power deal with Adani
A writ petition was filed Wednesday at the High Court, challenging the legality of the power deal signed between the government and the Adani Group of India.
Supreme Court lawyer M Abdul Qaium filed the petition, which is likely to be heard by the High Court division bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.
Terming the deal unequable, unfair and opposite to the interest of the country, the petitioner pleaded for modifying the agreement on the basis of equity and fairness.
The petition also pleaded for cancelling the deal if Adani Group declines to modify the agreement.
The petitioner sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) chairman and the secretary of the Ministry of Energy, asking them to review or cancel the deal with Adani Group in three days. As the notice went unheard, the petitioner filed the writ with the High Court.