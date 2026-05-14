Foreign Minister pledges to be a ‘full-time president’ of UN General Assembly if elected

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has pledged to serve as a ‘full-time President’ of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) if elected. The foreign minister also asserted that, should he be successful, he would be a President for all.

Khalilur Rahman made these remarks while campaigning for the Presidency of the 81st UNGA session at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday afternoon (local time). During the event, he presented a written statement outlining a six-point plan of action.

In presenting his candidacy for the presidency, Khalilur Rahman set out a comprehensive vision aimed at restoring global trust in the United Nations. He identified six core themes for his proposed work plan.