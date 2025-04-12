Hilsa from Padma sold for Tk 8,500

Several local traders and fishermen reported that the large hilsha was brought to Halim Sardar’s wholesaler for auction alongside other fish this morning. Weighing approximately 1.8 kg, the fish was acquired by local fish trader Shahjahan Sheikh, who made the highest bid during the auction.

Shahjahan Sheikh stated that, as the highest bidder, he purchased the hilsha for Tk 8,300. He retained the fish for resale. Then a well-known big trader from Kushtia purchased the fish. Shahjahan Sheikh sold the hilsha at Tk 8,500 earning a profit of Tk 100 per kilogram. The fish will be delivered to the buyer.

Regarding the high price of a single hilsha, Shahjahan Sheikh remarked that firstly, it is a hilsha from Padma River and secondly, the current scarcity of hilsha in the river. Additionally, the demand has surged due to the upcoming Pahela Baishakh (Bengali New Year) celebrations. There buyers who specifically seek to enjoy large hilsa from the Padma River during Baishakh every year.