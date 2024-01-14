There were all sorts of pressure over election: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said there were all sorts of pressure over the election, but the election has overcome all that.

The foreign minister said this while answering queries from newsmen at his office on Sunday afternoon.

After being given the responsibility of the foreign ministry in the new cabinet of the Awami League government, Hasan Mahmud joined the office today, Sunday.

He exchanged views with the newsmen.

When asked about the Awami League government's challenges and pressure ahead, Hasan Mahmud said, "Various countries have various perceptions and narratives. But, we will work together at the end of the day, that is the main thing. All are our development partners. We will advance the country with the cooperation of all. Alongside maintaining relations with all, we will value the concerns of different countries."