Around 400,000 tourists expected in Cox’s Bazar during Eid holiday

As holy Eid-ul-Fitr knocks on the door, tourism stakeholders in Cox’s Bazar make last minute preparations to welcome a large number of visitors during the holiday. Cox’s Bazar hoteliers expect at least 400,000 tourists to throng the world’s longest unbroken sea beach during Eid Holiday. Around 450,000 tourists visited the beach city last year during Eid holiday as the tourism sector generated Tk 10 billion in revenue.

Cox’s Bazar has 500 over hotels, motels, guesthouses, cottages and resorts for tourists. Cox’s Bazar Hotel Guest House Owners Association’s president Abul Kashem Sikder said these hotels can accommodate a total of 128,000 tourists a day.

He said 80 per cent of the rooms of the hotels and guest houses have been booked as of 11:00am today and the remaining rooms are likely to be booked within today or tomorrow afternoon.

Abul Kashem Sikder said all restaurants were shut during the holy month of Ramadan and the hotels were deserted. Now over five hundred hotels, guest houses, resorts and over seven hundred restaurants are ready to welcome the guests.

He said most of the hotels and restaurants were renovated during the month of Ramadan but fare has not been raised.

Cox’s Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s president Abu Morshed Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that over 400,000 tourists might visit Cox’s Bazar between 12 and 16 April. Over this period, the hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related sectors in Cox's Bazar are likely to generate Tk 6-7 billion in revenue. The sector drew revenue of Tk 8 billion last year.

