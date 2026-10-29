Mahbubul Alam Hanif sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 has sentenced Mahbubul Alam Hanif, joint general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), to death in a case filed on charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

A three-member tribunal led by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict on Thursday. The other two members of the tribunal are Judges Md Manjurul Bashid and Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

The tribunal sentenced the three other accused in the case to imprisonment for the remainder of their lives. They are Sadar Uddin Khan, president of Kushtia district Awami League and former chairman of the district council; Asgar Ali, general secretary of Kushtia district Awami League and Ataur Rahman, general secretary of Kushtia municipality Awami League.

All four accused, including Hanif, are absconding. The tribunal-2 also ordered the confiscation of half of their property.