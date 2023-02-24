Acid violence on the rise, authorities pay no heed

“It feels uneasy going out. Everyone keeps staring at my face, ” said Md Asad Mondal (20), sharing his pains with this correspondent.

He’s a first year student at the political science department of Chittagong University. He was admitted to the university just two days prior to becoming an acid victim.

He spoke from his aunt’s house in Mirpur in the capital on 12 January. He had travelled from Gaibandha to Dhaka with his father to see a physician.

He had acid burns on his head, left side of the face, shoulder, back, chest and hands. It is painful to shut his eyes close as his eyelids have been burnt. The lips are totally burnt.