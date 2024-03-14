President Shahabuddin returns home after overseas health check-up

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and senior officials concerned saw the president off at the airport, he added.

On 3 March, the president departed from Dhaka for the UAE by a regular aircraft (Flight No EK-585) of Emirates Airlines.

From the UAE, the president reached London on 6 March as part of his medical checkup.

President’s spouse Rebeka Sultana, Bangabhaban secretaries and officials concerned to the Bangabhaban accompanied President Shahabuddin during his medical purpose visit.