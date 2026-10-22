20 more Bangladeshis on Saudi convict list, sentences undisclosed

The word ‘convicted’ is written next to the names of 22 Bangladeshi citizens imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

However, the list sent by the Saudi government does not specify their punishment, whether they have been sentenced to prison, or given the death penalty. The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah is also unaware.

Among these 22 individuals were Nazrul Islam and Sweety Akhtar, whose death penalty execution news has sparked outrage among the people of Bangladesh. The fate of the remaining 20 individuals is now uncertain.

The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah has sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia to find out what punishment has been given to them.

The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah sent the letter to the Jeddah branch of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on 19 October.

When asked, Mohammad Shakawat Hossain, the Consul General of Bangladesh in Jeddah, told Prothom Alo on Thursday that clear information has been sought from the Saudi authorities to ensure consular services for convicted citizens of Bangladesh.