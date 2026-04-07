Public trust in police will not return without reform

For nearly two decades, discussions on police reform have gathered momentum. Although initiatives have been taken at various times since 2007, they have not reached the stage of implementation.

A window of opportunity emerged during the interim government, but that too could not be utilised, as efforts were made to accommodate the interests of various quarters. With the recent change in the political context, has the police commission once again fallen into uncertainty?

The central issue of police reform is ensuring professional independence. Particularly in the investigation and handling of cases, if there is influence from political or administrative directives, public trust in the police cannot be established. As a law enforcement agency, the credibility of the police depends on their neutrality, and the foundation of that neutrality is effective functional independence.

Similarly, transparency in appointments, postings and promotions to senior positions is extremely important. In the past, influence from various quarters has largely been established around these areas. The police acted against public expectations opening fire on students and citizens.