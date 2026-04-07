Opinion: Former IGP Baharul Alam
Public trust in police will not return without reform
For nearly two decades, discussions on police reform have gathered momentum. Although initiatives have been taken at various times since 2007, they have not reached the stage of implementation.
A window of opportunity emerged during the interim government, but that too could not be utilised, as efforts were made to accommodate the interests of various quarters. With the recent change in the political context, has the police commission once again fallen into uncertainty?
The central issue of police reform is ensuring professional independence. Particularly in the investigation and handling of cases, if there is influence from political or administrative directives, public trust in the police cannot be established. As a law enforcement agency, the credibility of the police depends on their neutrality, and the foundation of that neutrality is effective functional independence.
Similarly, transparency in appointments, postings and promotions to senior positions is extremely important. In the past, influence from various quarters has largely been established around these areas. The police acted against public expectations opening fire on students and citizens.
During the interim government, policies were formulated for appointments and transfers from the rank of inspector to superintendent of police. These are not being followed. If a fit list were prepared and senior appointments implemented through an independent commission, the influence of vested interests could have been reduced.
Such a framework has long been under discussion, but the police reform commission formed during the interim government did not take a clear position on this matter. Later, the issue was also overlooked in the Police Commission Ordinance.
During the interim government, a mechanism was introduced under the police commission for members of the public to lodge complaints against the police. At the same time, for effective accountability, it is also essential that police personnel have the opportunity to lodge complaints, so that they can seek redress against injustices by their superiors.
This would not only ensure accountability but also reduce internal pressure and resentment within the force. But now, the final shape of the amended ordinance also remains uncertain.
Transparency is also necessary in the appointment of the police chief. The police had proposed the formation of a multi-dimensional police commission comprising representatives from the judiciary, the government as well as opposition, civil society and sociologists.
This commission would recommend a shortlist of qualified officers, from which the IGP would be appointed. This would make the process more transparent and reduce the risk of bias.
Under the current system, appointments to key positions, including the IGP, largely depend on the discretion of the authorities, which is inconsistent with professionalism. Moreover, such discretionary power leaves room for bias.
The ordinance had given the commission the authority to recommend appointments for the IGP, but whether such recommendations would be binding remained unclear.
There is a common perception that the police are not in favour of reform. In reality, calls for professional independence have long come from within the force. However, society has not responded to these calls.
After the July mass uprising, constables at Rajarbagh stood with weapons and said, “We no longer want to be used as tools to serve political interests.” In other words, the demand for reform has come from within the police itself.
While some in the past have shown partisan loyalty, a large section of the force now seeks freedom from such constraints. To build the police as a professional, people-friendly force, reform is essential.
At this stage, the biggest question is how the Police Commission Ordinance is being amended. In the past, reform initiatives have often remained stuck in ministries for years.
The initial draft prepared during the interim government lost much of its strength in bureaucratic processes. In the new political context, everyone expects that it will be revised to become stronger and more effective.
Experience shows that merely forming a commission will not bring the desired change; it must be given effective powers. Otherwise, it will remain a symbolic structure and fail to achieve the goal of freeing the police from administrative and political influence.
Police reform remains an unfinished agenda. Its implementation requires clear policy decisions, institutional structures and, above all, political will. Otherwise, the discussion will continue to revolve in the same cycle of uncertainty.
It is hoped that the reforms not implemented during the interim government will be incorporated by the political government to establish a more effective commission. This is essential to restore public trust and uphold the rule of law.