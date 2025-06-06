‘July Charter’ to be announced in July: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Friday hoped that the government will be able to prepare a ‘July Charter’ based on the consensus of all political parties and present it to the nation in the coming July.
“The students who led and participated in the July Uprising announced that they would issue a ‘July Declaration’. They invited me there too. I said that it would be good to issue this declaration together with all the political figures of the country, representatives of civil society and others,” he said in a televised address to the nation in the evening.
“This July Charter is a promise. This charter will contain a list of the proposals made by the Reform Commission to build a welfare-oriented state that the political parties have agreed on. By signing the July Charter, they will pledge to the nation to implement them,” said Yunus.
“We are committed to implementing the urgent reform works as per the July Charter. We also want to start some of the remaining works. Hopefully, the remaining works will be implemented by the elected government later,” said the Chief Adviser.
“We have to move forward firmly and unitedly to implement the firm commitment to institutional reforms. There is no alternative to this. Through its implementation, the country's new unified image will be presented to the whole world. Everyone worldwide will have a clear idea about the strength of Bangladesh as a nation,” said Yunus.
He said forming the Consensus Commission was a brave initiative for the government as there is no such precedent in any other country.
“Through this, we have found political depth as a nation,” he said.
“The group wise preparation of all parties with the Consensus Commission to reach political unity, the hours-long intense discussions with the commission, and the dedicated efforts of all parties to reach a consensus in front of national live television will be memorable in our political history,” he said.
As the chairman of this commission, he thanked all political parties on behalf of the nation for their unlimited patience and their cooperation and courtesy towards the commission.
He hoped they will be able to complete their unfinished work soon and leave a new guideline for the nation by preparing a complete 'July Charter'.