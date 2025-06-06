‘July Charter’ to be announced in July: Chief Adviser

“This July Charter is a promise. This charter will contain a list of the proposals made by the Reform Commission to build a welfare-oriented state that the political parties have agreed on. By signing the July Charter, they will pledge to the nation to implement them,” said Yunus.

“We are committed to implementing the urgent reform works as per the July Charter. We also want to start some of the remaining works. Hopefully, the remaining works will be implemented by the elected government later,” said the Chief Adviser.

“We have to move forward firmly and unitedly to implement the firm commitment to institutional reforms. There is no alternative to this. Through its implementation, the country's new unified image will be presented to the whole world. Everyone worldwide will have a clear idea about the strength of Bangladesh as a nation,” said Yunus.