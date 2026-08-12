Don’s bail plea rejected in Salman Shah murder case

A court has rejected the bail plea of actor Ashraful Haque, better known as Don, in the murder case filed over the death of popular Bangladeshi film actor Salman Shah.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam passed the order after a hearing on Wednesday. Omar Faruq Faruki, a lawyer representing the prosecution, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

According to court sources, Don’s lawyers sought bail for him, while the prosecution opposed the plea. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the bail application.