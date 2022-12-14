BNP's main allies are intellectuals' killers Jammat, Al-Badr: Hasan

Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badr leaders, who led the country's intellectuals killing, are now BNP's main allies, information and broadcasting ministerr Hasan Mahmud has said while paying rich tributes to the soil's illustrious sons.

"Many persons, who were involved in the killing of intellectuals, are now BNP leaders," he told reporters after paying homage at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Rayerbazar in the capital marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

He said the blueprint of intellectuals' murder was made on 10 December 1971 and the Pakistani occupation force had picked journalist Siraj Uddin Hossain and some other intellectuals on the day.