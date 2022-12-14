BNP's main allies are intellectuals' killers Jammat, Al-Badr: Hasan

It is really a matter of regret that BNP recently staged its rally on this day (10 December), he added.
In fact, their affection to Pakistan is revealed when the party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had said, "Pakistan was better", added Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
The minister said the persons, who were against the independence and involved in intellectuals killing, are doing politics in the country even after 51 years of independence which is never appropriate.
He said the BNP and its leaders are the chief patrons of these evil forces.
Replying to a query over banning the politics of Jamaat, Hasan said they are rejected by the countrymen many days ago.
There are some legal issues in banning Jamaat politics and the concerned authorities including the Election Commission are looking into the legal issues, he added.
"But, I think that they (Jamaat) are already banned by the countrymen," he said.
The minister said just two days ahead of the country's cherished victory for independence in 1971, the Pakistani occupation force with the help of their local collaborators butchered the most prominent intellectuals to make the emerging country cripple.
Hasan urged the countrymen to remain united against the all anti-liberation war forces.