Ten women martyred, first death was Naima’s

Naima Sultana was always so excited about birthday gifts. In her diary, she had written how her elder sister would surprise her every year on her birthday. Many more of Naima’s thoughts came up in the recollections of her mother, Ainun Nahar. At one point, the grieving mother said, “This month marks both the birth and the death of my daughter.”

Naima Sultana was the first woman martyr of the July mass uprising. She was fatally shot while retrieving laundry from the balcony at her home in Dhaka’s Uttara around 5:00 pm on 19 July 2024. Her 15th birthday was on 25 July, just six days away.

Naima was the second of three children, two daughters and a son, of homeopathy physician Golam Mostafa and Ainun Nahar from Matlab Uttar upazila in Chandpur. She was a student at Milestone School and College.

While speaking to Ainun Nahar on 5 July, she said that her children were enrolled in schools and colleges in Dhaka for better education. Her husband stayed in their village, while she lives with her children on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in Sector 9 of Uttara.

Ainun Nahar said, “Our entire family has been mentally shattered after losing Naima. If only I hadn’t let her go to the balcony that day she would still be alive!”