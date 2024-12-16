UNO’s vehicle vandalised for mismanagement in Victory Day programme

Locals vandalized vehicle of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kotchandpur in Jhenaidah alleging mismanagement in Victory Day programme. UNO Uchen May was also harassed.

The incident took place at Kotchandpur Boy’s School Shaheed Minar premises at around 8:15am. Locals said that every year, a Victory Day ceremony is held at the premises of the Kotchandpur Upazila Central Shaheed Minar. The Shaheed Minar is washed and cleaned on special days every year, but this time it was not done. There was no microphone arrangement for the ceremony. A security cordon was also not set up to prevent disorder.

Witnesses said the upazila administration paid respect to martyrs at 8:00am followed by political parties and different social organisations. However, UNO Uchen May arrived a little after the scheduled time which angered the crowd present. The UNO's late arrival was compounded by the mismanagement issues.