Hefazat vows to paralyse country unless Women Affairs Reform Commission abolished

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has threatened to paralyse the country if all their demands, including the abolition of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, are not met immediately.

Maulana Junaid Al Habib, the organisation’s central senior vice president and Dhaka city president, delivered the warning while addressing a protest rally in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka after the jumma prayer today.

He declared that Dhaka will come to a standstill tomorrow (Saturday) if their demands are not met. Hasina left in the face of their movement, and the current government would not even require that. “The government’s time is until tomorrow. If a decision is not made by tomorrow, the country will be brought to standstill, set to fire.”