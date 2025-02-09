Bangladeshis can travel to 39 countries without visa
Bangladeshi passport remains one of the weakest in the world although the country rose by four notches to 93rd out of 99 positions in the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings.
The ranking of Bangladesh was 97th in the previous rankings of the Henley & Partners.
Henley & Partners uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the ranking.
According to the Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 39 destinations. Passport holders from Bangladesh can travel without first obtaining a visa are:
Bahamas, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.