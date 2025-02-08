Bangladesh up 4 notches, Singapore tops in global passport ranking

Bangladesh rose by four notches in the UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Ranking for 2024, sharing the 93rd spot with Palestine and Libya.

Bangladesh ranked 97th in 2024 and 98th in 2023. According to the latest ranking, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 39 countries and the number was 42 in 2024.

Singapore ranked at the top of the index with its citizens able to travel to as many as 193 visa-free destinations. Another Asian country Afghanistan came at the bottom with passport holders having visa-free access to as few as 25 countries.