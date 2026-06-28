Dhaka-Beijing ties enter new phase amid corridor proposal

Bangladesh and China have signaled their intention to elevate their long-standing relationship of political trust and mutual respect to a new level. The message was clearly reflected in the joint communiqué issued following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to Beijing.

The two countries aim to upgrade their ties by establishing a partnership with a "shared future". China has also formally raised the idea of an economic corridor linking Bangladesh through Myanmar, although no final decision has yet been made on the proposal.

According to diplomatic analysts, there was limited time to prepare for the prime minister's visit. Even so, the joint communiqué issued afterwards is considerably more forward-looking than the joint statements released in 2024 and 2025.

Notably, this is only the third joint communiqué issued in the five-decade history of Bangladesh-China relations, following those in 1975 and 2005.

Unlike previous declarations, which focused largely on financial assistance and development projects, the latest communiqué places greater emphasis on advancing bilateral ties through political trust and mutual respect.