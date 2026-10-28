Bangladesh, Japan sign 6 instruments, pledge loans worth $295m

Bangladesh and Japan have signed six bilateral cooperation instruments and pledged two yen-loan projects worth about US$295.5 million during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s four-day official visit to Japan, expanding cooperation in maritime security, investment, agriculture, fisheries, skills development and climate change.

The agreements and pledges form part of the outcomes of the prime minister’s visit from 26 to 29 October at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, said Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

The six signed instruments include a grant agreement worth up to 2.2 billion Japanese yen (US$13.44 million) for providing a patrol vessel to Bangladesh to strengthen its maritime security capabilities.

The other instruments cover economic relations and improvement of the business environment, agricultural cooperation, employment and skills development, fisheries and livestock, and climate change cooperation.