Amnesty warns: Harmful facebook content raising risk of real-world violence in Bangladesh

Harmful content circulating on Facebook is increasing the risk of real-world violence in Bangladesh, rights group Amnesty International has warned.

The organisation said that unless Meta Platforms takes timely and effective action, more serious human rights violations could occur in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, Amnesty said it had observed a surge in harmful online content ahead of Bangladesh’s 12 February national parliamentary election. Some of this content originated from outside the country.

The content included misleading and inflammatory narratives targeting political parties and minority communities, as well as communal rhetoric designed to incite division among religious and ethnic groups.