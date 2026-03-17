Amnesty warns: Harmful facebook content raising risk of real-world violence in Bangladesh
Harmful content circulating on Facebook is increasing the risk of real-world violence in Bangladesh, rights group Amnesty International has warned.
The organisation said that unless Meta Platforms takes timely and effective action, more serious human rights violations could occur in the country.
In a statement issued yesterday, Amnesty said it had observed a surge in harmful online content ahead of Bangladesh’s 12 February national parliamentary election. Some of this content originated from outside the country.
The content included misleading and inflammatory narratives targeting political parties and minority communities, as well as communal rhetoric designed to incite division among religious and ethnic groups.
According to various media reports, much of this externally sourced content came from India.
Such content, Amnesty warned, could fuel communal tensions, discrimination and violence, placing minority communities at particular risk.
Bangladesh is not yet in a human rights crisis, but the warning signs are visible. Harmful content from both within and outside the country, political tensions, communal narratives and algorithmic amplification are creating a volatile situation that could threaten freedom of expression and the rights of minority communities.Alia Al Ghussain, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International
The statement noted that several incidents in Bangladesh, including attacks on media outlets ahead of the election, reflect a dangerous trend also seen in other countries, where online incitement quickly spills into real-world violence.
It highlighted how misinformation, disinformation and coordinated harassment campaigns, often amplified by platform algorithms, can escalate into discrimination, violence and human rights abuses.
Alia Al Ghussain, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International, said, “Bangladesh is not yet in a human rights crisis, but the warning signs are visible. Harmful content from both within and outside the country, political tensions, communal narratives and algorithmic amplification are creating a volatile situation that could threaten freedom of expression and the rights of minority communities.”
Attacks on media outlets
On 18 December, 2025, violent mobs attacked the offices of leading Bangladeshi newspapers The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.
Investigations by The Daily Star and fact-checking platform Dismislab found that months of online threats and incitement preceded the attacks.
The risk is clear. Harm online does not stay confined to the digital space. It shapes perceptions, fuels tensions and can lead to real-world violence and instability.Alia Al Ghussain, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International
On social media, the outlets were labelled as “agents of India” and “anti-state actors,” creating a narrative that accused them of serving Indian interests and harming Bangladesh. Posts also called for arson and attacks on their offices.
The investigations found a direct link between online incitement and the subsequent mob violence.
Authorities in Bangladesh reportedly warned Meta about delays in taking action against such inciting posts and expressed serious concern over their impact on public safety and minority communities.
Amnesty expressed concern that these incidents are not isolated. Previous reports have highlighted the divisive role of online misinformation in Bangladesh, including exaggerated or misleading claims about communal violence.
Some of this misleading content, Amnesty noted, has also originated from outside Bangladesh, including from India.
Alia Al Ghussain said, “The risk is clear. Harm online does not stay confined to the digital space. It shapes perceptions, fuels tensions and can lead to real-world violence and instability.”
She added, “Now is the time to prevent this and ensure accountability of social media companies. The world has repeatedly seen how harmful online content can translate into real-world violence. Bangladesh still has an opportunity to stop that trajectory—and it now depends on Meta to act.”