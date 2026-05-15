It’s not that we’ve done everything bad: Salehuddin Ahmed on interim govt’s tenure

Salehuddin Ahmed, who served as the Finance Adviser to the immediate past interim government, has remarked that many crucial tasks could not be accomplished due to the government’s ‘limited powers’ and a lack of a ‘political mandate’.

Speaking on their tenure, he noted that they assumed responsibility at a time when the country’s economy was in a deep crisis; consequently, their focus had to remain on managing a collapsed system rather than initiating new reforms.

Addressing those who question what the government achieved over the past 18 months, Salehuddin Ahmed stated, “Everything does not change in a day.” He added, “It’s not that we’ve done everything bad.”

Former interim government Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed addresses the 58th convocation of the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre on Thursday. A total of 365 graduates from the BBA, MBA, EMBA and DBA programmes took part in the ceremony.