PM Tarique Rahman’s three-country tour planned for October, November

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is preparing to visit three countries in October and November. He is scheduled to visit Japan and Saudi Arabia on bilateral visits, while he will travel to Turkey to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Bangladeshi diplomatic sources in Tokyo, Riyadh and Ankara told Prothom Alo on Saturday.

According to the sources, preliminary preparations have begun for the prime minister’s visit to Japan in October, followed by visits to Turkey and Saudi Arabia in November.

Diplomatic sources in Tokyo, Riyadh and Ankara said the prime minister is expected to visit Japan in the final week of October. He is then expected to visit Turkey in early November and Saudi Arabia in the second half of the month.

Diplomatic sources said preliminary preparations for the three upcoming visits have already begun. Senior officials are communicating with the respective countries.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Tokyo said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to visit Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Senior officials from the two countries recently held discussions in Dhaka on arranging the three- to four-day visit in the final week of October.