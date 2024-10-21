Won't silence conscience, voice: ZI Khan Panna

Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna has received anticipatory bail in a case filed at the Khilgaon police station in the capital over attempted murder allegations.

The High Court bench, consisting of justices AKM Asaduzzaman and Syed Enayet Hossain, passed the order today, Monday after hearing his petition for anticipatory bail.

According to his lawyer, ZI Khan Panna has been granted bail until the police submit their report.

Following the order, ZI Khan Panna told Prothom Alo, “I would have accepted it if it were a political case; it wouldn’t have hurt me. But this case has caused me pain and distress because it is not a political case. An unknown person has filed the case against me, and he doesn’t even know me, as has been reported in the media.”