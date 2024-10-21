Attempt to murder case
Won't silence conscience, voice: ZI Khan Panna
Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna has received anticipatory bail in a case filed at the Khilgaon police station in the capital over attempted murder allegations.
The High Court bench, consisting of justices AKM Asaduzzaman and Syed Enayet Hossain, passed the order today, Monday after hearing his petition for anticipatory bail.
According to his lawyer, ZI Khan Panna has been granted bail until the police submit their report.
Following the order, ZI Khan Panna told Prothom Alo, “I would have accepted it if it were a political case; it wouldn’t have hurt me. But this case has caused me pain and distress because it is not a political case. An unknown person has filed the case against me, and he doesn’t even know me, as has been reported in the media.”
He further said, “I died in 1971. Now I am living an extended life. I am not afraid. I have received bail, but I will not silence my conscience or my voice.”
Earlier, on 19 July, a case was filed accusing ZI Khan Panna of attempting to murder a person named Ahadul Islam by shooting and assaulting him during a student movement.
On 17 October, the case was filed by Ahadul’s father, Md Bakir. The case mentions 180 individuals, including Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan. ZI Khan Panna is named as the 94th accused in the case.
He filed for anticipatory bail in the High Court, which was heard today. ZI Khan Panna was present in court for the bail hearing, represented by senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim. Other senior lawyers including Zainul Abedin, Shahdeen Malik, and Md Shahinuzzaman were also present on behalf of the applicant. The state was represented by additional attorney general Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan.
Ahsanul Karim told reporters, “If the widespread filing of cases and the inclusion of innocent people for personal interests do not stop, the purpose of these cases will be undermined.”
Another lawyer for the applicant, Md Shahinuzzaman, stated to the media, “The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to ZI Khan Panna until the police submit their report in this case.”