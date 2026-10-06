CPJ calls for prompt investigation into attack on journalists at RU
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) calls on authorities to promptly and transparently investigate the 4 October attack on at least four journalists at Rajshahi University and prosecute those responsible for the violence against journalists.
The New York-based global organisation that advocates for journalists’ rights made the call in a statement issued on social media on Tuesday.
CPJ said in the statement that leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, allegedly beat campus correspondents for The Daily Star, Samakal, bdnews24.com, and Agamir Shomoy with sticks and batons while they covered an incident outside a dormitory, according to reports. All four journalists were hospitalised.
The university filed a case against unidentified persons on 5 October, despite reports that video footage shows those involved, CPJ added.
Bangladeshi authorities must ensure journalists can report from university campuses safely and without fear of violence, and hold those responsible to account.
Three leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal — Ahsan Habib, Hasibul Islam and Bishal Chakraborty — have been expelled from the organisation in connection with the attack. Six others have been issued show-cause notices.
In the same incident, the university administration relieved Professor Mahbubur Rahman, provost of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall, of his duties. A committee has been formed to investigate the attack.
Attack on journalists
The attack on journalists took place at around 8:30pm last Sunday in front of Shaheevcd Ziaur Rahman Hall. At least 10 people, including four journalists, were injured in the attack.
Witnesses said JCD leaders and activists went there looking for Ariful Islam, the hall's general secretary. Some of them were carrying machetes, hockey sticks, pipes and baseball bats. The journalists were attacked when they tried to record the incident.
An analysis of video footage published on social media identified seven people who directly took part in the attack. They include Ahsan Habib, vice-president of the university unit of JCD; Shariful Islam and Takbir Ahmed Emon; Hasibul Islam, joint general secretary; Shahriar Alam, assistant office secretary; Syed Sahjarul Islam, assistant general secretary; and JCD activist Bishal Chakraborty.
Bishal Chakraborty, a student of the 2021–22 academic year in the Department of Economics, is currently associated with JCD. Earlier, he was a follower of Asadullah-Hil-Galib, the general secretary of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.