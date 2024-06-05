Malaysia won’t extend time to hire workers: High commissioner

Malaysian high commissioner in Dhaka Haznah Md Hashim has said her government was not extending time to hire workers from Bangladesh.

She said this while talking to newspersons after a meeting with state minister for expatriates welfare and overseas employment, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury at the ministry at Eskaton in the capital on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Malaysian government said they will not allow foreign workers’ entry into the Southeast Asian country after 31 May.