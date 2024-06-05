Malaysia won’t extend time to hire workers: High commissioner
Malaysian high commissioner in Dhaka Haznah Md Hashim has said her government was not extending time to hire workers from Bangladesh.
She said this while talking to newspersons after a meeting with state minister for expatriates welfare and overseas employment, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury at the ministry at Eskaton in the capital on Wednesday.
Earlier, the Malaysian government said they will not allow foreign workers’ entry into the Southeast Asian country after 31 May.
When asked whether her government should review the deadline, the high commissioner said Malaysia hires workers from 15 countries and the deadline has been set for all the countries.
So Malaysia wants to maintain this policy for all the countries, she added.
We cannot accept any allegation without proof. The entire Malaysian government and visa issuing agencies are complying with the deadline strictlyMalaysian high commissioner in Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim on BAIRA allegation
The high commissioner informed the media that the Bangladesh state minister has requested her to review the deadline and this message will be sent to Kuala Lumpur.
Earlier, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agency (BAIRA) alleged that the Malaysian government issued e-visa on 2 June after the deadline.
When her attention was drawn to the matter, Haznah Md Hashim said, "We cannot accept any allegation without proof. The entire Malaysian government and visa issuing agencies are complying with the deadline strictly."
Replying to a question that workers are not getting jobs in Malaysia, the high commissioner said, "Her government is looking into the matter. I won't make any comment on this."
Speaking to the media, state minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said they have requested the Malaysian government to review the deadline.
In reply to a question, he stated that the probe body will investigate as to why workers were unable to go to Malaysia. Those who have a BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training) card or e-visa will be compensated, the state minister added.