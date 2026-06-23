LGED initiates project: MPs to receive Tk500m allocation each

An allocation of Tk 500 million (50 crore) each will be reserved for members of parliament (MPs) to develop roads and rural infrastructure within their respective parliamentary constituencies.

Under this scheme, MPs will be able to undertake infrastructural development of their own choosing over a five-year period, with an annual disbursement of Tk 100 million.

The government is initiating this project to provide this allocation to the new MPs. The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has drafted a project titled ‘Priority-based Important Rural Infrastructure Development (Division-wise)’ and submitted it to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Tk 150 billion.

LGED officials stated that MPs will submit lists of roads, bridges, culverts, marketplaces, and boat ghats within their respective constituencies based on priority. The LGED will then execute the work using the allocated funds according to those lists.

This practice of granting such allocations to MPs commenced in the 2005–06 financial year. In that year, following proposals from both the government and opposition MPs, a fund allocation of Tk 20 million per member was approved. Subsequently, the project was sanctioned during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).