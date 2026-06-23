LGED initiates project: MPs to receive Tk500m allocation each
The debate over whether MPs should be involved in local development work has persisted for years. Disputes between MPs, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Zila Parishad Chairmen, and Upazila Chairmen are long-standing.
An allocation of Tk 500 million (50 crore) each will be reserved for members of parliament (MPs) to develop roads and rural infrastructure within their respective parliamentary constituencies.
Under this scheme, MPs will be able to undertake infrastructural development of their own choosing over a five-year period, with an annual disbursement of Tk 100 million.
The government is initiating this project to provide this allocation to the new MPs. The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has drafted a project titled ‘Priority-based Important Rural Infrastructure Development (Division-wise)’ and submitted it to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Tk 150 billion.
LGED officials stated that MPs will submit lists of roads, bridges, culverts, marketplaces, and boat ghats within their respective constituencies based on priority. The LGED will then execute the work using the allocated funds according to those lists.
This practice of granting such allocations to MPs commenced in the 2005–06 financial year. In that year, following proposals from both the government and opposition MPs, a fund allocation of Tk 20 million per member was approved. Subsequently, the project was sanctioned during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
During the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted in the July mass uprising, such allocations were granted to MPs multiple times. Most recently, following the 12th parliamentary election on 7 January 2024, a decision was made to adopt an identical project. The allocation per constituency was set at Tk 250 million. However, following the fall of the Awami League government, the project was never passed.
Historically, two primary questions have arisen regarding such allocations for discretionary road and rural infrastructure development. Firstly, projects undertaken through such allocations are prone to nepotism and corruption. Questions have also been raised regarding the quality of the work.
A total of 279 MPs will receive allocations for the development of roads and rural infrastructure of their choice. No allocations will be reserved for 21 specific seats.
The second question pertains to the division of governance: the responsibility for local development lies with local government bodies, whereas the primary duty of MPs is to enact legislation. Why, then, should allocations be made for road and rural infrastructure development based on the personal choices of MPs?
8 projects for 8 divisions
A meeting of the Project Verification Committee was held at the Secretariat on 23 May to discuss the newly proposed project. Sources from the Ministry of Local Government revealed that the BNP government intends to implement the project using a different approach to that of the previous Awami League government. Rather than a single nationwide project, eight separate projects will be undertaken for the parliamentary seats across the eight administrative divisions.
During the meeting, it was argued that managing a single project for the entire country would be excessively challenging. Furthermore, securing a vast sum of money under a single project is often unfeasible. Simultaneously, a single Project Director (PD) faces immense difficulties in supervising works across the whole country.
According to the new decision, eight separate projects will be launched for the 55 parliamentary seats in Dhaka Division, 38 seats in Rajshahi Division, 33 seats in Rangpur Division, 34 seats in Khulna Division, 21 seats in Barishal Division, 24 seats in Mymensingh Division, 19 seats in Sylhet Division, and 55 seats in Chattogram Division. Consequently, eight separate PDs will be appointed.
Speaking about this, Abu Saleh Mohammad Hanif, superintending engineer (Planning) of LGED, told Prothom Alo that the project would be forwarded to the Planning Commission to initiate the approval process.
He added that roads that have been developed previously would not be included in the new project.
279 MPs to receive allocations
A total of 279 MPs will receive allocations for the development of roads and rural infrastructure of their choice. No allocations will be reserved for 21 specific seats—comprising 15 seats within the two city corporations of Dhaka, three in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, and two in Khulna—as these constituencies fall entirely within city corporation jurisdictions.
Furthermore, the 50 MPs occupying reserved seats for women will not receive any allocations.
Our research into allocations for MPs' constituencies during the previous government's tenure revealed partisan politicisation, wastage of funds, and corruption.
Sources indicated that at Tk 500 million per constituency for the 279 MPs, the total expenditure over five years will amount to Tk 139.5 million. An additional Tk 10 billion will be spent on staff recruitment, salaries, allowances, and other sectoral expenses for the project.
When questioned on why the allocation is being doubled, multiple officials from the LGED's planning branch, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, explained that the prices of construction materials have increased, and inflation remains on an upward trajectory.
Arguing that since the project is slated for implementation over the next five years, costs are expected to rise further, they said, taking these factors into account, the allocation has been set at Tk 500 million per seat.
MPs, however, maintain that such projects are essential. Abul Khair Bhuiyan, the MP for the Lakshmipur-2 (part of Sadar & Raipur) constituency, told Prothom Alo that very little road development had taken place in his constituency during the tenure of the previous government.
He emphasised that the upgrading of these roads is a matter of urgent necessity.
What does past experience show?
To facilitate infrastructure development based on the preferences of MPs, projects worth Tk 48.92 billion were undertaken in 2010, Tk 60.76 billion in 2015, and Tk 65.26 billion in 2020. MPs of the 9th parliament received Tk 150 million each, while members of the 10th and 11th parliaments received Tk 200 million each.
Theoretically, the role of MPs is legislative. However, in South Asian politics, politicians traditionally engage in the development of their local areas in addition to lawmaking.
The Priority-based Important Rural Infrastructure Development-3 project, initiated in 2020, was scheduled for completion by 30 June.
According to the latest data from the LGED, Tk 58.47 billion has been spent on this project so far. Currently, 823 work packages remain ongoing, and tenders have been invited for 77 schemes. As a result, questions remain over whether the project can be completed within the stipulated timeframe.
In 2020, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), an anti-corruption watchdog, published a report after monitoring 628 schemes under the priority-based rural infrastructure development project.
The report exposed a picture of multidimensional corruption and irregularities, revealing that the quality of work in 33 per cent of the schemes was substandard.
The TIB report further noted that commission trading (kickbacks) took place at a rate of 8 per cent to nearly 13 per cent of the total expenditure in these works. In most instances, LGED personnel were implicated in these practices.
According to the report, in certain cases, MPs utilised their authority to directly distribute various schemes among their family members, relatives, party activists, and local representatives. Allegations of taking commissions at a rate of 1-2 per cent were also documented.
Speaking about this, Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of TIB, told Prothom Alo that their research into allocations for MPs' constituencies during the previous government's tenure revealed partisan politicisation, wastage of funds, and corruption.
He warned that similar allegations are likely to resurface if MPs continue to play a direct or indirect role in the implementation of such projects this time around as well.
Similar projects worldwide
The TIB report noted that, apart from Bangladesh, a few other countries globally (23 countries based on available data) have precedents of block allocation projects per MP for the infrastructural development of parliamentary constituencies.
Analysing data from India, Bhutan, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, TIB observed that these nations exhibit diverse practices regarding legal frameworks, allocations, disbursement processes, management structures, oversight, and data transparency.
Article 65 of the Constitution of Bangladesh dictates that the responsibility of MPs is to enact laws, whereas Article 59 states that local development is the prerogative of local government.
Local government structures in Bangladesh comprise Zila Parishads (District Councils), Upazila Parishads, Union Parishads, and City Corporations in urban areas. However, experts frequently argue that Zila and Upazila Parishads remain largely dysfunctional.
The debate over whether MPs should be involved in local development work has persisted for years. Disputes between MPs, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Zila Parishad Chairmen, and Upazila Chairmen are long-standing.
Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman, a retired professor of the Department of Public Administration at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that theoretically, the role of MPs is legislative. However, in South Asian politics, politicians traditionally engage in the development of their local areas in addition to lawmaking.
Pointing out that the public also expects their MPs to work for local development, he said, “Nonetheless, whether this arrangement is desirable remains a matter of debate.”