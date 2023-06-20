Quader’s statement linking TI with peacekeepers is baseless: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said the statement of Obaidul Quader linking Transparency International (TI) with the Bangladesh peacekeeping missions is baseless, misleading and irrelevant.
In a press release on Tuesday, TIB, the local chapter of the global anti-graft watchdog, criticised the road transport and bridges minister for his remark and voiced concerns.
TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said neither TI nor TIB has ever engaged in any work related to the involvement of the Bangladesh Army in UN peacekeeping missions. It is beyond the organisations’ jurisdiction.
Therefore, the allegations made in this regard are entirely baseless and driven by ulterior motives, he added.
He further expressed concerns over implicating his anti-graft organisation in connection with the BNP and said it is completely unfounded.
Iftekharuzzaman asserted that TI and TIB are non-partisan entities and do not align themselves with any political party. The minister's statement is misleading and it reflects a deficiency of political acumen and responsibility.
The minister mentioned TI in his statement, but various media outlets, including state-run BSS, erroneously named TIB in their reports, according to the release.