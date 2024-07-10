Xi Jinping assures continued Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development
Chinese president Xi Jinping today assured prime minister Sheikh Hasina of continued support for Bangladesh’s journey towards development.
"China will help Bangladesh economically in four ways by giving grant, interest-free loan, concessional loan and commercial loan,” the Chinese president said during a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Great Hall of the People here this afternoon.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud briefed the newsmen about the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders.
Hasan said, "A very successful discussion was held between the two leaders in a very cordial environment."
The Chinese president said technical committees from both the countries will sit together to decide how the four types of financial assistance will be given to Bangladesh to support its development.
"A technical committee from China will soon visit Bangladesh," he added.
The Chinese president raised the Rohingya issue well before the Bangladesh prime minister raised the matter, Hasan said.
Xi Jinping said, "We will play an important role in resolving the Rohingya problem by holding talks with Myanmar government and Arakan army."
He thanked the Bangladesh Premier for giving shelters to several lakh Rohingyas in Bangladesh.
As the Bangladesh premier sought Chinese investment in Bangladesh, the Chinese president said, "We want to invest more in Bangladesh continuously."
Mentioning that the southern region of Bangladesh was deprived of development for long, the Bangladesh prime minister sought Chinese support in development of the region.
The Chinese president assured of providing assistance in the development of Bangladesh's southern part.
The prime minister highly praised the unprecedented development of China in the last few decades.
"China is an inspiration for the developing countries like us in terms of development," she said.
The PM thanked the Chinese president for helping Bangladesh in building some iconic structures like the Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.
During the meeting, both the leaders expressed their desire to take the bilateral rations between the two countries to another level.
Xi Jinping said, "We, the two countries, are going to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year. Marking the celebration, we want to take the existing strategic relations to second step."
Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for deepening the relations between the two countries.
The prime minister raised the issue of trade imbalance between the countries and called upon China to mitigate the gap.
In response, the Chinese President said, "We will import more goods from Bangladesh."
He said China will import mango from Bangladesh.
The PM sought more investment in 100 economic zones and IT villages being set up in Bangladesh.
In reply, Xi said they want to invest more in Bangladesh.
The Chinese president expressed his desire to work with Bangladesh in the international stage.
"China and Bangladesh will work together to establish global peace and prosperity," he said.
Sheikh Hasina also sought Chinese assistance in the development of agriculture sector of Bangladesh.
The Chinese president said it is very important to be self-reliant in agriculture for a country and assured of helping Bangladesh in this sector by providing technical support and necessary training.
Xi Jinping also stressed the need for more cultural exchanges and people to people contact.
Both the leaders called for deepening the relations between Awami League and Chinese Communist Party.
"It is necessary for good (political) parties to ensure the rule of law," Xi said.
PM's private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and PM's press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present at the press briefing.