Xi Jinping assures continued Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development

The Chinese president said technical committees from both the countries will sit together to decide how the four types of financial assistance will be given to Bangladesh to support its development.

"A technical committee from China will soon visit Bangladesh," he added.

The Chinese president raised the Rohingya issue well before the Bangladesh prime minister raised the matter, Hasan said.

Xi Jinping said, "We will play an important role in resolving the Rohingya problem by holding talks with Myanmar government and Arakan army."

He thanked the Bangladesh Premier for giving shelters to several lakh Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

As the Bangladesh premier sought Chinese investment in Bangladesh, the Chinese president said, "We want to invest more in Bangladesh continuously."

Mentioning that the southern region of Bangladesh was deprived of development for long, the Bangladesh prime minister sought Chinese support in development of the region.

The Chinese president assured of providing assistance in the development of Bangladesh's southern part.

The prime minister highly praised the unprecedented development of China in the last few decades.

"China is an inspiration for the developing countries like us in terms of development," she said.