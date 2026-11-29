Passengers disembark US-Bangla flight after technical glitch detected in aircraft
A US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Jeddah was grounded after an indication of a technical fault was detected.
However, the private airline said no fire broke out on the aircraft.
US-Bangla in a press release said that today, Sunday, at 4:10 PM, US-Bangla's BS-361 flight was canceled just before takeoff when the cockpit showed an instrument indication mismatch, prompting the pilot to decide to abort the flight.
A notification signed by US-Bangla Airlines General Manager (Public Relations) Md Kamrul Islam stated, "Due to an instrument indication mismatch, mechanical fault signals appeared in the cockpit, and the pilot-in-command decided to cancel the journey immediately."
US-Bangla Airlines reported that smoke was generated due to excessive friction between the wheels and the runway during the aborted takeoff.
The press release stated that there was no fire in the aircraft's engine, wheels, landing gear, or any other components. The aircraft was moved from the runway to the parking area following standard procedures, and the passengers were disembarked.
All passengers from the flight are safe at the terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Another aircraft from the airline is scheduled to depart for Jeddah with them shortly.