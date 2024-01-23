Number of children suffering from cold-related diseases on the rise

Thirteen-month-old Ayatullah Mushfira Humaira was watching cartoons on the cellphone in her mother’s lap on a hospital bed. She starts crying as soon as she sees strangers.

Her mother Monira Siddika said that Humaira has been given injections a few times. She is crying when she sees anyone in fear of being given injections again.

Humaira is undergoing treatment at the pneumonia ward of Dhaka Shishu Hospital under Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital. She was admitted to the hospital on 16 January. Before that she had undergone treatment at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for a day.

The number of patients admitted in different hospitals across the country is increasing every day in this bitter cold weather. There’s extra pressure of children and elderly patients. Apart from the hospitals, the number of such patients is also higher in the chambers of specialist physicians.

Visiting the pneumonia ward of Dhaka Shuishu Hospital on Monday afternoon, all the 16 beds of that ward were found occupied by patients.