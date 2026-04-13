3 unions can be formed in a factory

The interim government had initially created an opportunity to form a maximum of five trade unions within an organisation or factory in the country.

However, this has now been reduced to three. Additionally, the definition of “worker” has also been modified. Furthermore, employers have been granted some relief in establishing provident funds.

Last Thursday, the government passed the Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill in the National Parliament. During the tenure of the outgoing interim government, the Labour Law (Amendment) Ordinance–2025 was promulgated. With some amendments, the bill has been passed. Once President Md Sahabuddin signs the bill, it will become law.

Several labour leaders have stated that the Labour Ordinance has been amended in favour of what the employers wanted. There was no discussion on this matter in the meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC), which is constituted with representatives of employers, workers, and the government.

On the other hand, employer representatives have stated that even after the amendments, some ambiguities remain, which are undesirable. The labour law will need to be amended again in the future.