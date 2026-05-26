Jungle Salimpur became a state within a state; it'll be brought under strict control: Home Minister

Responding to a question at the briefing about recent attacks on the police and RAB, the Home Minister said, "We are looking very seriously into the attacks on RAB and the police in Jungle Salimpur and other places. We are taking action and that will be visible very soon. We can see that there was no rule of law in the country for the past 17 years. There was an epidemic of criminalisation. We have seen Jungle Salimpur become a state within a state. We have now been able to bring it under the control of the law enforcement agencies."

The minister said that a joint operation had been conducted in Jungle Salimpur. Many weapons were recovered and several listed criminals were arrested. He also said there are plans to build various facilities there, including a police academy, a RAB academy, and a sports complex.

Declaring that terrorist hideouts would be eliminated wherever they exist, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “I do not want to reveal the full plan right now. However, the rule of law will be established in the country. Terrorists will not be allowed to have any safe haven.”