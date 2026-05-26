Jungle Salimpur became a state within a state; it'll be brought under strict control: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that criminals in Jungle Salimpur, Chattogram, are trying to maintain their old control of the area. He said that their arrogance and audacity will be dealt with very strictly.
The minister was speaking today, Tuesday afternoon, during a briefing held at the Police Headquarters. Ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, he highlighted various government measures concerning highways, cattle markets, and the law-and-order situation.
Responding to a question at the briefing about recent attacks on the police and RAB, the Home Minister said, "We are looking very seriously into the attacks on RAB and the police in Jungle Salimpur and other places. We are taking action and that will be visible very soon. We can see that there was no rule of law in the country for the past 17 years. There was an epidemic of criminalisation. We have seen Jungle Salimpur become a state within a state. We have now been able to bring it under the control of the law enforcement agencies."
The minister said that a joint operation had been conducted in Jungle Salimpur. Many weapons were recovered and several listed criminals were arrested. He also said there are plans to build various facilities there, including a police academy, a RAB academy, and a sports complex.
Declaring that terrorist hideouts would be eliminated wherever they exist, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “I do not want to reveal the full plan right now. However, the rule of law will be established in the country. Terrorists will not be allowed to have any safe haven.”
The minister said that security and surveillance had been increased from seven days before Eid until seven days after Eid. Accordingly, manpower has also been increased. He added that highways have been brought under round-the-clock monitoring.
The Home Minister expressed sorrow over the road accident in Tangail that killed 15 people. He said such accidents could be avoided if passengers remained more conscious.
The minister said that many counterfeit currency detection machines had been provided at cattle markets to prevent fake notes. He added that banks had also supplied these machines and that branches of various banks were active in those areas.
Regarding unauthorised cattle markets, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We are taking proper measures to ensure that no cattle markets can operate outside the approved ones. If you notice any irregularities anywhere and bring them to our attention, we will be able to work more effectively.”
The minister said that measures had been taken to remove sacrificial waste within 24 hours. Instructions regarding this have been given to city corporations, district administrations, municipalities, and all relevant authorities.
The minister said that technology-based advanced systems are needed to reduce long traffic jams at toll plazas. Currently, tolls are being collected manually, whereas many countries have automated the process. He said the government is considering the matter.
Regarding border firing incidents, the Home Minister said that shootings had occurred in some places. These issues are usually resolved through flag meetings, and he added that no incident serious enough to create nationwide tension had occurred.
Concerning allegations of drug dealing in Savar in front of the police, the Home Minister said, "Provide the report and information, and we will take action immediately."