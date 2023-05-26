Child drowning rate doubled in three years

Three children Ruman (7), Sharmin (5) and Mariyam (8) were playing around the corner from their house. Ruman and Sharmin are siblings while Mariyam is a cousin.

Their house is in Zia Colony of Badurtali in Patuakhali’s Kalapara upazila. The parents of the three children weren’t home on the afternoon of 12 May.

Their grandmother Shefali Begum was at home. When a neighbour went to fetch water for his cattle from the nearby marsh that afternoon, he noticed a child’s body floating on the water.

As he went to fish the child out of water, he found bodies of two more drowned children.

Ruman and Sharmin’s father Sohel Fakir is an auto-rickshaw driver. He had three children. He and his wife had gone to see a physician that day, taking their two-year old daughter with them.

That’s when this terrible accident happened. Sohel Fakir said over the phone, “I hope such a terrible thing never happens to anyone else.”

Tragic incidents like child death from drowning are increasing.