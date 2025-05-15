Eight NCP, anti-discrimination leaders injured in midnight attack in Ashulia

A violent attack took place late Wednesday night targeting leaders of the National Citizen Party's (NCP) labour wing and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 12:30am in the Goailbari Bazar area.

According to the injured, the attack was carried out in retaliation for their demand to shut down an illegal lead factory operating in the area.

Eight individuals were injured in the assault. Three of them were admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. They are: Rifat Ahmed alias Emon, 27, central organiser of NCP’s Labour Wing, Tauhidul Islam alias Sanvi, 23, joint secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Savar Upazila and Hriday Hasan, 24, senior co-chief organiser of the same movement.

The other injured individuals include: Obaidul Islam, 25, joint convener, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Savar, Al Masum alias Sajib, 26, spokesperson, Fahadul Islam Fahad, 29, member, Syed Emon, 24, convener, City University and Tauhid Ahmed alias Shanto, 24, member secretary.

They received treatment at Savar Upazila Health Complex and other nearby hospitals.