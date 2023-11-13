Two trains to run on the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail route initially

Passenger trains on the new railway route from Dhaka and Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will commence operations on 1 December.
Initially, two trains will operate from Dhaka and Chattogram, and the schedules and fares have been finalised.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 101 km long railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar on Saturday.
According to railway sources, non-stop trains will operate from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar.
The intercity train will depart from Kamalapur station at 10:30 pm, stopping only at Dhaka Airport and Chattogram Station before proceeding directly to Cox's Bazar. The train is scheduled to arrive at 6:40am on the following morning.
Simultaneously, the train will depart from Cox's Bazar at 1:00pm and reached Dhaka at 9:30pm.
The fare for this journey will range from Tk 771 to Tk 1,725. This non-stop intercity train will consist of 18 coaches, with seats numbered from 779 to 824.
From Chattogram to Cox's Bazar, trains will depart daily at 7:00am, comprising 15 coaches and will arrive at 10:20am.
The return trip from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram will depart at 7:00 pm, with fares ranging from Tk 205 to Tk 696.
Shahidul Islam, the chief operating officer of the railway's eastern region, confirmed the operation of these two intercity trains on the new railway line.