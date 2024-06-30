Prottoy scheme: University teachers go on work abstention sine die from Monday
Teachers of the public universities have termed the universal pension scheme -- Prottoy Scheme -- as discriminatory. They also observed full day work abstention Sunday demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.
Alongside the teachers, the employees and workers of Dhaka University also observed the work abstention.
Teachers of all the the public universities also warned that they will go on work abstention for an indefinite period from Monday to press home their demand, said the leaders of Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation, an umbrella platform of the public university teachers, from a press conference at the main entrance of Arts Building at Dhaka University today, Sunday.
Until now, the exams were outside of the purview of work abstention that the university teachers have been observing to press home their three demands. Those are - withdrawal of universal pension scheme, inclusion of the university teachers in super grade and a separate pay scale for the teachers.
The employees and workers have been waging the movement with a singular demand - cancellation of the Prottoy Scheme. The Dhaka University Employees and Workers Oikya Parishad organised a protest rally at the feet of Aparajeyo Bangla to meet their demand.
Teachers’ movement
The Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation remained vocal against the prottoy scheme since its announcement by the finance ministry on 13 March. After observing a few programmes demanding the withdrawal of the scheme, the teachers started tougher programmes, including half day work abstention on 4 June and work abstention for three consecutive days last week, as those did not bear any result.
A vested quarter inside the government confused the prime minister and led her to introduce the universal pension scheme. This scheme is discriminatory. We teachers want to live with dignity. We tried to speak with the relevant people of the government but they did not show any interest. As a result, we had no other way but wage an all-out movementNizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation secretary general and Dhaka University Teachers’ Association president
The teachers’ association leaders spoke in fiery language against the prottoy scheme at Dhaka University senate meeting last week too.
Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation secretary general and Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president Md. Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan read out a written statement at the press conference at Kala Bhaban entrance.
It said current students, who would join the teaching profession, will be the victims if the prottoy scheme is implemented. That is why our movement is to protect the interests of future youth and the conspiracies to destroy higher education.
The association leaders hoped the government would accept their rational demand. Otherwise, they will observe an all-out work abstention at all the public universities from 1 July until the demands are met, they warned.
“A vested quarter inside the government confused the prime minister and led her to introduce the prottoy scheme. This scheme is discriminatory. We teachers want to live with dignity. We tried to speak with the relevant people of the government but they did not show any interest. As a result, we had no other way but wage an all-out movement,” said Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan.
Later, DUTA general secretary Zinat Huda said the teachers’ community has rejected the discriminatory prottoy scheme. Dhaka University Day is on 1 July. This is a day of great joy and pride for us but no teacher will attend the Dhaka University Day programmes in protest against the imposition of the prottoy scheme on the teachers.
Classes and exams at DU stopped
Zinat Huda also announced the programme of the Dhaka University Teachers’ Association in the strike. These include - classes of all the departments of DU will be closed; online and evening classes and professional course classes on Friday and Saturday will be closed; all examinations will be boycotted; departments’ chairmen will keep departmental offices, seminar libraries, computer labs and laboratories closed; and academic committee-coordination and development committee and question paper coordination meeting will not be held.
The programmes also include - the deans of the faculties will close the activities, including the admission exams, of their offices; the programme of the freshers’ reception cannot be hold; no selection board meeting will be held; the directors of the various institutes will close the institute offices, classes and exams; various research centres will be closed; the directors shall refrain from undertaking any seminars, conferences and workshops; hall provosts will keep shut their offices and chief librarian will close the library.
Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation president Md. Akhtarul Islam chaired the programme.
He said, “We were not called for any discussion as of today. Prottoy scheme is the product of an extremely unskilled person and confusing. This scheme must be cancelled. Those who provided this ill advice to the prime minister are conspirators. We are not waging this movement for our interests, rather for the future generation and the country’s education system.”
Speaking about their movement, Dhaka University Employees and Workers Oikya Parishad president Md. Abdul Motaleb told Prothom Alo, “The Oikya Parishad, like the teachers, are entering a movement for an indefinite period. We shall go to office but won’t work. Our movement will continue until our demands are met.”