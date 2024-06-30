Prottoy scheme: University teachers go on work abstention sine die from Monday

It said current students, who would join the teaching profession, will be the victims if the prottoy scheme is implemented. That is why our movement is to protect the interests of future youth and the conspiracies to destroy higher education.

The association leaders hoped the government would accept their rational demand. Otherwise, they will observe an all-out work abstention at all the public universities from 1 July until the demands are met, they warned.

“A vested quarter inside the government confused the prime minister and led her to introduce the prottoy scheme. This scheme is discriminatory. We teachers want to live with dignity. We tried to speak with the relevant people of the government but they did not show any interest. As a result, we had no other way but wage an all-out movement,” said Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan.

Later, DUTA general secretary Zinat Huda said the teachers’ community has rejected the discriminatory prottoy scheme. Dhaka University Day is on 1 July. This is a day of great joy and pride for us but no teacher will attend the Dhaka University Day programmes in protest against the imposition of the prottoy scheme on the teachers.