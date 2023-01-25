Election of president 19 February: CEC

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal will act as the election official in the presidential polls.

The candidates can submit nomination forms at the office of the election official (the office of CEC Kazi Habibul Awal) during the office hours on 12 February, said the election schedule.

The nomination forms will be sorted on 31 February while those can be withdrawn by 14 February, the schedule added.

The MPs are voters in the polls. Current number of MPs in the 350-seat Jatiya Sangsad is 343 as seven MPs of opposition BNP resigned in December last year.