Govt signals backtrack on judiciary, corruption and enforced disappearance issues: Iftekharuzzaman

The incumbent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is, in broad terms, signalling a backtrack on central issues relating to judicial independence, human rights, anti-corruption, and the prevention of enforced disappearances, said Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

He, however, expressed hope that the BNP would, recalling its own past experiences of suffering injustice and its long-standing sacrifices, move forward in line with its commitments to ensure the full independence of the judiciary, the Human Rights Commission, and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Iftekharuzzaman made these remarks at a press conference held at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi in the capital this afternoon (Monday). The briefing was organised to present TIB’s position on the cancellation and amendment of certain ordinances framed for state reform.

The BNP holds a two-thirds majority in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). A parliamentary special committee has recommended converting 98 of the 133 ordinances issued by the immediate past interim government into law without alteration.